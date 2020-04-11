UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Discards 17,300 Contaminated Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:35 PM

Punjab Food Authority discards 17,300 contaminated milk

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has set up a screening picket at Kasur Road Mustafa Abad Toll Plaza and discarded 17,300 litres of contaminated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has set up a screening picket at Kasur Road Mustafa Abad Toll Plaza and discarded 17,300 litres of contaminated milk.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that dairy safety teams examined 22,500 litres of milk loaded on 11 vehicles during the operation, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

He said that milk was discarded after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water, urea and harmful chemicals.

"The PFA food safety officers are being sent to the field in full protective gear, who are screening the food business operators for Covid-19 with the help of thermal guns, and guiding them to prevent themselves from coronavirus," he added.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Water Vehicles Road Kasur From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and Gnowbe t ..

23 minutes ago

Power Sector bears another crisis of Rs100b follow ..

40 minutes ago

Economic Crisis From COVID-19 to Be Protracted, Ru ..

15 seconds ago

Rescue 1122 service formally launched in Lakki Mar ..

17 seconds ago

COVID under control in South Punjab: Chief Ministe ..

18 seconds ago

Governor lauds Sindh Relief Initiative Application ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.