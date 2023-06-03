Punjab Food Authority discards 20,000 rotten eggs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled an attempt to supply 20,000 hatchery and rotten eggs in surrounding areas of the city while taking timely action against enemies of the public health.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar told media here on Saturday that acting on a tipoff, the food safety team placed a picket in the metropolis and caught a vehicle fully loaded with thousands of hatcheries, dirty and stinky eggs that were carried from Muzaffarabad. However, PFA discarded a consignment of the eggs on the spot.

He said that PFA lodged an FIR against the vehicle owner in the nearest police station. Rotten eggs were purchased at a cheap rates and were to be used in the preparation of cake rusk, biscuits and other bakery items after supplying to different production units, he added.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said that counterfeiters usually adopted wicked practices to mint money and sell adulterated food products to local food business operators in the market at cheap rates. He added that strict action will also be taken against hatcheries that were selling rotten eggs.