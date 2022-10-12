UrduPoint.com

Punjab Food Authority Discards 4,670kg Substandard Pickle

Published October 12, 2022

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a pickle manufacturing unit in Bhagat Pura and discarded 4,670kg stinky pickle during a raid

The authority also confiscated a huge quantity of prohibited chemicals and non-food grade drums during the raid.

Director General PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the production was stopped due to preparing pickles with rotten vegetables and fruits as well as hazardous chemicals. He said substandard pickles were also stored in the dirty boxes and non-food grade drums. Food manufacturers would not be allowed to work against the PFA rules, he added.

Mudassar Riaz warned the manufacturers to follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He appealed to citizens to inform PFA on its helpline (080080500), Facebook and mobile application if they witnessed adulteration or to register their complaints.

