Punjab Food Authority discards 4,850 litre tainted milk in another attempt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority's dairy safety teams disposed of 4,850 litre adulterated milk while carrying out an operation against adulterated milk in the area of Shahdbagh here on Wednesday.

The dairy safety teams have inspected 11,640 litre milk during the operation which was loaded on different milk carrier vehicles and available at milk shops.

The authority also issued warning notices for improvement to four food business operators including Miran Hussain Lajpal, Faizan Dairy, Haji Golu and Arshad Milk Shops.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that Subhan, Sarsabaz, Lali Pahlwan, Al-Mustafa, Shan Chargha Milk Stall, Al-Barkat, Gulu, Umer and Yousaf milk shops were involved in the wicked practice of milk adulteration.

He said that milk was disposed of after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water and harmful chemicals.

He said that PFA was checking the milk quality through the latest mobile testing lab.

The purpose of the inspection was to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food for the public as per the vision of Punjab government amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he added.