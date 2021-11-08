UrduPoint.com

Punjab Food Authority Discards Carbonated Beverages

Sumaira FH 41 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:24 PM

Punjab Food Authority discards carbonated beverages

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its drive to ascertain the quality of food items and hygienic environment in educational institutions, discarded 20-litre carbonated beverages on Monday in Chakwal.

According to PFA spokesman, the food authority, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Chakwal, Capt (Rtd) Bilal Hashim, launched a special drive to check the canteens of schools and colleges in the district to ensure the provision of healthy foods to the students.

He said the Punjab government had already banned the sale of carbonated drinks in the schools while some schools were reportedly selling at their premises which was a violation of the PFA act.

"Soft drinks are extremely harmful to children of growing age," he added.

He warned that If any company or individual was found to supply and sell these drinks, strict action would be taken against those under the law.

