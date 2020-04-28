Punjab Food Authority discards unhealthy vegetables crops

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams discarded thousands of kilograms unhealthy vegetables crops by ploughing on 16-kanal land in Raheem Yar Khan, on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams discarded thousands of kilograms unhealthy vegetables crops by ploughing on 16-kanal land in Raheem Yar Khan, on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson, the PFA has discarded toxic pumpkin and Apple gourd.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that use of wastewater to irrigate crops causes diseases after adding its toxic materials in the ready crops. He said farmers could cultivate only alternative/non-edible crops with sewerage and industrial wastewater like bamboos, jute, indoor plants and flowers.

He has warned farmers to avoid to irrigate crops with sewerage water, otherwise, PFA would plough on crops as per law.

He added that PFA is vigilantly monitoring to ensure the safe food from farm to plate.