UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Discards Unhealthy Vegetables Crops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:58 PM

Punjab Food Authority discards unhealthy vegetables crops

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams discarded thousands of kilograms unhealthy vegetables crops by ploughing on 16-kanal land in Raheem Yar Khan, on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams discarded thousands of kilograms unhealthy vegetables crops by ploughing on 16-kanal land in Raheem Yar Khan, on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson, the PFA has discarded toxic pumpkin and Apple gourd.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that use of wastewater to irrigate crops causes diseases after adding its toxic materials in the ready crops. He said farmers could cultivate only alternative/non-edible crops with sewerage and industrial wastewater like bamboos, jute, indoor plants and flowers.

He has warned farmers to avoid to irrigate crops with sewerage water, otherwise, PFA would plough on crops as per law.

He added that PFA is vigilantly monitoring to ensure the safe food from farm to plate.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Apple From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

46 minutes ago

US Airlines Rescued Due to COVID-19 to Face Restri ..

3 minutes ago

Spain PM sets out virus lockdown rollback

3 minutes ago

Over 30% of New York City Residents Test Positive ..

3 minutes ago

Ulema urged to augment public awareness for social ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.