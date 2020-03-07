UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Disposed Of 8000-liter Impure Milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has carried out a province-wide operation against adulterated in milk by placing screening pickets for inspecting the quality of milk on Saturday.

During the vigorous operation, Dairy Safety Teams (DSTs) of PFA disposed of 8000-liter adulterated milk being carried on dozens of vehicles from farmhouses and factories to supply in markets.

This was informed by PFA Director General Irfan Memon while monitoring the DSTs' performance at Motorway toll plaza.He said that food authority disposed of 3600-liter substandard milk out of 70000-liter loaded on milk-supply vehicles.

Similarly, Director Operations South Shahzad Magsi along with team held screening pickets in Multan and caught 1400-liter impure milk.

Moreover, dairy teams discovered 2000-liter of contaminated milk from different vehicles in Lahore and Faisalabad.

Irfan Memon informed that harmful powder, chemicals and polluted water were found in the milk during screening tests of the milk samples on the spot. He said that adulterated ingredients were used to increase the thickness and quantity of milk.

He said that PFA was doing crackdown against milk adulteration mafia at every level for controlling the wicked practice of milk adulteration.

He said that PFA would take all necessary and concrete steps to ensure the provisionof adulteration-free food and milk to the people. He appealed citizens to inform PFA incase they found adulteration in their surroundings.

