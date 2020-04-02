Punjab Food Authority disposes of 1,300 litre tainted milk

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown against adulterated milk across the province and disposed of 1,300 litre chemically contaminated milk amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, dairy safety teams under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon conducted raids on various milk shops in the area of Gulberg, Ferozpur road and Gopal Nagar. He said that PFA visited 211 milk points and examined the quality of 28,000 litres milk in a daylong operation.

He said that 32.5 maunds tainted milk was discarded after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water and harmful chemicals.

Meanwhile, adulterated milk was being sold at a shop in Gulberg and Bulleh Shah and Hamiyon Gujjar Milk Shop in Gopal Nagar. He said that adulteration is a heinous crime and adulterators would be dealt with iron hand.

The director general further said the wicked practice of adulteration in milk was being exposed in the checking of milk through lactoscan milk analyser machines.

Irfan Memon said that PFA food safety officers were being sent to the field wearing full protective clothing. The authority also screened the food business operators for COVID-19 with the help of thermal guns.