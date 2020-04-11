Punjab Food Authority disposes of 3130 litre impure milk

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 3130 litre adulterated milk and issued warning notices for improvement to four food business operators during an ongoing crackdown against impure milk in Gulshan Ravi here on Saturday

The operation was led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon. He said that the action was taken against milk suppliers on account of adulteration and over failure to meet the food standards.

He said that dairy safety teams had visited 13 milk shops and examined 10620 litre milk to check the quality. He said that milk was disposed of after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water, urea and harmful chemicals, as well as found a low level of Lactometer Reading.

Meanwhile, dairy safety teams had disposed of chemically contained milk after recovering from Sardar, Pak Pure, Al-Madina, Yasin, Accha, Kasuri, Taya, Ali Hajveri and Mian Ali milk shops.

DG said that the purpose of the operation was to ensure the provision of adulteration-free food and milk to the people. He said that adulteration was a heinous crime and traders involved in adulteration would be dealt with iron hand.

Irfan Memon said that the use of adulterated milk was not fit for elders and children.

He said that the provincial food regulatory body was checking milk shops and vehicles on a daily basis in this crucial time by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the cities across Punjab.

The PFA's food safety officers being sent to the field wearing full protective clothingwho were screening the food business operators for COVID-19 with the help of thermalguns along with guiding them to prevent coronavirus, he added.