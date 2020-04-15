Punjab Food Authority disposes of 3480 litre impure milk

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 3480 litre adulterated milk and issued warning notices for improvement to many food business operators during an ongoing crackdown against impure milk in Thokar Niaz Begl area.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon.

He said that the action was taken against milk suppliers on account of adulteration and over failure to meet the food standards.

He said that dairy safety teams had visited seven milk shops besides many milk vans and examined 11810 litre milk to check the quality.

He said that milk was disposed of after it was proved thatmilk had contamination of polluted water, urea and harmful chemicals, as well as founda low level of Lactometer Reading. He said that four shops were also sealed over various violations.

