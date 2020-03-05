Punjab Food Authority disposes of 4000 liter adulterated milk

The dairy safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have disposed of 4,000 litre adulterated milk out of 30,000 litre during examination of the quality of milk at screening picket Kasur Bypass on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The dairy safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have disposed of 4,000 litre adulterated milk out of 30,000 litre during examination of the quality of milk at screening picket Kasur Bypass on Thursday.

The authority disposed of milk after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water and harmful chemicals. The teams also detected the low level of Lactometer Reading in milk.

This milk checking spree was held under the supervision of the DG PFA Irfan Memon.

The DG said that dairy safety teams had examined the milk collection chillers and milk supply vehicles to inspect the quality of milk. He said that teams founded the low level of LR and fats in milk besides adulteration.

He added that PFA is vigilantly monitoring the food industry including milk industry at all level as per food law by placing pickets at the entry and exit points of the cities in Punjab.

The Punjab Food Authority would not tolerate adulteration in milk at any coast.

Meanwhile, during a massive crackdown, PFA watchdog team sealed Naseer Milk Collection Center in Vehari for removing cream from milk and not having a food license.

In another raid, Nayyab Foods Factory was closed down over fake labelling and usage of substandard oil.

PFA Bahawalpur team raided Islamic Model Secondary school and sealed its canteen for selling carbonated drinks.

In Gujranwala, PFA meat safety team sealed Fresh Chicken Shop for not adopting cone slaughtering system, selling meat of emaciated chicken and stinky environment. PFA also sealed Bismillah Karyana Store and Dastagir Sawaiyan (vermicelli) over non-compliance of instructions. Similarly, authority shutdown Zamzama Restaurant for using loose colours and chemicals in the preparation of food dishes. Moreover, the authority stopped the production of King Beverages Industry by serving an emergency prohibition.

In Sargodha, Babar Bloch Daal Mill had been sealed as they were polishing the pulses with substandard and hazardous colours. As many as 8500kg pulse had been recovered from the sealed factory by the authority.

Furthermore, Abdul Rehman factory has been sealed again and one accused had been arrested who de-sealed factory illegally. After de-sealing the factory adulterated pulse and colours had been vanished from the factory.

During crackdown 9820kg (daal channa) had been confiscated. PFA sealed Akash Store in Rawalpindi andJaan Muhammad KaryanaStore in Attock. Both shops were sealed for selling tainted food and failing tomeet hygienic working environment.