Punjab Food Authority Disposes Of 8,636 Litres Adulterated Milk In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:35 PM

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8,636 litres adulterated milk in Punjab

As many as 8,636 litres adulterated milk was disposed of by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in a crackdown to control the sale of tainted milk across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 8,636 litres adulterated milk was disposed of by the Punjab food Authority (PFA) in a crackdown to control the sale of tainted milk across the province.

The teams inspected 280,335 litres milk by placing screening pickets early morning at entry and exit points of the different cities of the province.

The teams checked 907 milk-supplying vehicles in Lahore Zone, 485 in Rawalpindi, 121 in Multan and 49 in Muzaffargarh Zone.

The director general said that the purpose of the inspection was to ensure the supply of pure milk at every nook and corner of Punjab. The PFA's dairy teams had taken milk samples for screening test on the spot and took action against 157 milk sellers for not up to the mark.

Lahore Multan Punjab Vehicles Sale Rawalpindi Muzaffargarh

