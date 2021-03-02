UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Disposes Of Impure Milk, Khoya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 09:13 PM

Punjab Food Authority disposes of impure milk, khoya

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during a campaign against adulteration and substandard food items, raided a dairy units and disposed of impure milk and khoya, here on Tuesday

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during a campaign against adulteration and substandard food items, raided a dairy units and disposed of impure milk and khoya, here on Tuesday.

According to details, PFA team conducted raid and sealed Murtaza Khoya unit over adulteration of skimmed milk, vegetable oil and powdered milk in khoya.

The team also disposed of 70 litre milk adulterated with harmful chemical and dozens kilogramme impure khoya.

Related Topics

Punjab Oil

Recent Stories

"Kashmir is not about roads but far Bigger Issue r ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan President Condemns Murder of 3 Female Media ..

2 minutes ago

Nowruz and spring festival celebrations from March ..

2 minutes ago

Merck to make J&J vaccine to boost supply: US offi ..

2 minutes ago

Serbia delivers 10,000 vaccine doses to struggling ..

6 minutes ago

53 held with drugs, weapons

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.