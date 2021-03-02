Punjab Food Authority disposes of impure milk, khoya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during a campaign against adulteration and substandard food items, raided a dairy units and disposed of impure milk and khoya, here on Tuesday.

According to details, PFA team conducted raid and sealed Murtaza Khoya unit over adulteration of skimmed milk, vegetable oil and powdered milk in khoya.

The team also disposed of 70 litre milk adulterated with harmful chemical and dozens kilogramme impure khoya.