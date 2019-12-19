UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Inspects 2,209 Food Points, Seals 33

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:19 PM

Punjab Food Authority inspects 2,209 food points, seals 33

The Punjab Food Authority during an inspection in Lahore division sealed 33 food points and closed production of 50 units during the last one month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority during an inspection in Lahore division sealed 33 food points and closed production of 50 units during the last one month.

Additional DG Operations PFA Rafia Haider briefed DG PFA Irfan Memon about the performance of the authority in the division during the last month said teams of the authority inspected 2,209 food points in which 33 were sealed on adulteration charges and production of 50 food producing units closed due to having poor hygienic condition.

The teams also fined 393 food points and got registered four FIRs against violators of the food act.

The teams also issued notices to 1,725 food points besides collecting 499 samples for analysis in labs during the last month.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Punjab

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan speaks up for refugees

32 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai supports flourishing UAE arts scen ..

36 minutes ago

Sudanese celebrate, demand justice on uprising ann ..

1 minute ago

Participation in election with dual nationality, a ..

1 minute ago

Iraq deadline to appoint prime minister looms, pro ..

1 minute ago

Govt to promote innovations, information technolog ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.