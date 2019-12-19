Punjab Food Authority inspects 2,209 food points, seals 33

The Punjab Food Authority during an inspection in Lahore division sealed 33 food points and closed production of 50 units during the last one month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority during an inspection in Lahore division sealed 33 food points and closed production of 50 units during the last one month.

Additional DG Operations PFA Rafia Haider briefed DG PFA Irfan Memon about the performance of the authority in the division during the last month said teams of the authority inspected 2,209 food points in which 33 were sealed on adulteration charges and production of 50 food producing units closed due to having poor hygienic condition.

The teams also fined 393 food points and got registered four FIRs against violators of the food act.

The teams also issued notices to 1,725 food points besides collecting 499 samples for analysis in labs during the last month.