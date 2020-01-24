UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Inspects 690 Salt Processing Units, Seals Five

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:23 PM

The Punjab Food Authority sealed five salt processing units while inspecting 690 units across the province, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority sealed five salt processing units while inspecting 690 units across the province, on Friday.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the purpose of the inspection was ensuring the right amount of iodine in salt and other minerals as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The authority fined two units, seized the production of five units and served warning notices to 439 salt units along with samples of 554 units which have been sent to laboratory test for further analysis.

In Lahore zone 247, in Rawalpindi 312, Multan 81 and in Muzaffargarh 50 units had been checked by PFA.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Irfan Memon revealed that Bilal Salt had been sealed in Faisalabad over the violation of PFA Act, in Okara KK Rao Mushtaq and Shabbir salt units had been sealed.

He further said that Sheikh Abdul Waheed and Hafiz Tahir Salt units were sealed in Multan. The action was taken against them over poor arrangements of grinding and non-addition of iodine in the salt.

Furthermore, he said PFA teams found poor arrangements of storage, having no license and supply record as well.

DG PFA said, "Salt is basic ingredient of our daily diet and iodine must be added in it. The addition of extra nutritious ingredient in salt would help overcome the nutritional deficiency."

