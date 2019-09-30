UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Inspects 769 Chicken Shops, Seals 35

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:41 PM

Punjab Food Authority inspects 769 chicken shops, seals 35

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is utilizing all available resources to ensure the provision of quality meat in the markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is utilizing all available resources to ensure the provision of quality meat in the markets.

In this connection, PFA carried out an inspection of poultry units across Punjab here on Monday.

The operation was held in the provincial metropolis under the supervision of PFA Director General Capt (R) Muhammad Usman.

The meat safety teams of PFA examined 769 poultry units among 35 sealed as well as discarded 410 kg unhygienic meat as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The provincial food regulatory body also closed down 135 butchers and served warning notices for improvement to 211 shops.

Muhammad Usman said that chicken sale points were sealed for failing to meet hygienic working environment and for selling the meat of emaciated, sick and dead chickens.

Meanwhile, the teams punished dozens of shopkeepers over an abundance of insects and pests, the presence of cats, poor storage system. He said that it is compulsory for poultry shops for using food-grade table, adopting cone slaughtering system and taking preventative measures to control pests.

He has appealed citizens to purchase healthy meat after slaughtering a chicken in front of their eyes.

He has appealed citizens to inform PFA through its helpline, telephone, mobile application and website in case of witness unhygienic meat in their surroundings.

Related Topics

Dead Poor Punjab Mobile Sale Market All

Recent Stories

Afghan Forces Arrest Suicide Bomb Maker in Country ..

3 minutes ago

Four die, 11 injured in accident on Motorway M9 ne ..

3 minutes ago

Benefit of Health Authorities Act will take time t ..

3 minutes ago

District Municipal Corporation West Karachi urges ..

3 minutes ago

Court seeks compliance report about Salman's prope ..

8 minutes ago

N. Korea Hopes Working-Level Talks With US to Take ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.