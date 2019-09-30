Punjab Food Authority inspects 769 chicken shops, seals 35

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is utilizing all available resources to ensure the provision of quality meat in the markets

In this connection, PFA carried out an inspection of poultry units across Punjab here on Monday.

The operation was held in the provincial metropolis under the supervision of PFA Director General Capt (R) Muhammad Usman.

The meat safety teams of PFA examined 769 poultry units among 35 sealed as well as discarded 410 kg unhygienic meat as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The provincial food regulatory body also closed down 135 butchers and served warning notices for improvement to 211 shops.

Muhammad Usman said that chicken sale points were sealed for failing to meet hygienic working environment and for selling the meat of emaciated, sick and dead chickens.

Meanwhile, the teams punished dozens of shopkeepers over an abundance of insects and pests, the presence of cats, poor storage system. He said that it is compulsory for poultry shops for using food-grade table, adopting cone slaughtering system and taking preventative measures to control pests.

He has appealed citizens to purchase healthy meat after slaughtering a chicken in front of their eyes.

He has appealed citizens to inform PFA through its helpline, telephone, mobile application and website in case of witness unhygienic meat in their surroundings.