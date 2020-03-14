UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Issues Guidelines Against COVID-19 Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 10:21 PM

Punjab Food Authority issues guidelines against COVID-19 outbreak

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has issued guidelines for its employees and food industry to prevent novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has issued guidelines for its employees and food industry to prevent novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) here on Saturday.

In this connection, PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that PFA had directed industry and food points to display precautionary measure posters or charts at prominent places against the COVID-19.

He said that all offices should ensure cleanliness at the workplaces, adding that as appropriate, all employees should adopt good hygiene and infection control practices.

PFA Director General requested people to avoid handshaking and touching eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands as well as clean the hands with a hand sanitizer.

He said that people should encourage respiratory etiquette, including covering coughs and sneezes with handkerchief, tissue paper or elbow which was the best way to avoid the spread of cold and flu.

Irfan Memon said that people should use face-mask upon the prescription of the doctor in case of cough or flu.

He directed concerned officials to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that "Prevention is the best weapon toprevent coronavirus."

Related Topics

Punjab Doctor All Industry Best Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

9 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals grinding unit, confisc ..

5 minutes ago

Pence Says All Travel With UK, Ireland to Stop Mon ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 14 Mar 2020

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Govt issues health advisory for shelt ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Says 50 People Died From Coronavirus in US

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.