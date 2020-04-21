UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Issues SOPs For Protection Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:09 AM

Punjab Food Authority issues SOPs for protection against COVID-19

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for its employees and visitors to save them from coronavirus (COVID-19) and better control of its spread

According to PFA spokesperson, in this connection, the authority has placed disinfectant walk-through gates to save the staff and visitors from this pandemic. All staff and visitors would have to go via disinfectant walk-through gates which have been placed on entering points of the offices across Punjab.

According to PFA spokesperson, in this connection, the authority has placed disinfectant walk-through gates to save the staff and visitors from this pandemic. All staff and visitors would have to go via disinfectant walk-through gates which have been placed on entering points of the offices across Punjab.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that make sure to wash hands, applying sanitizers and wearing face mask while going to offices. He said that temperature was being checked with thermal gun of all people who were coming in the office whether he/she was staff or visitor.

He further said that hand sanitizer dispensers have been positioned for the facility of staff to disinfect hands. "The one and the only way to be safe from COVID-19 is to take safety measures," he added.

