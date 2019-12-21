UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Issues Warning Notices To 40 Sugar Mills

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 10:07 PM

Punjab Food Authority issues warning notices to 40 sugar mills

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has issued warning notices to 40 sugar mills for improvement during a province-wide inspection operation of mills before start of the crushing season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has issued warning notices to 40 sugar mills for improvement during a province-wide inspection operation of mills before start of the crushing season.

The purpose of the operation was ensuring the food safety measures and standards along with the provision of safe food in the market as per the food act.

Following the vision of Punjab government, the grand operation of PFA is being continued against adulterators and counterfeiters to make Punjab adulteration-free food province.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said this adding that the food safety teams of the authority visited 41 sugar mills in Punjab amongst one was found closed.

According to the statistics of inspection drive, the food safety teams had examined 19 mills in Lahore Zone, nine in Rawalpindi Zone and 13 sugar mills in South Punjab.

The director general said that PFA warned 40 mills, asking them to improve the hygienic condition and remove the minor issues.

The purpose of the checking was to ensure the sugar manufacturing process as per the hygiene principles, as well as to make sure the implementation of food regulations.

The provincial food regulatory body would take strict action against the violators of the PFA act.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Market

Recent Stories

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore impounds 39 cattle ..

51 seconds ago

PPP leaders hails pro-women agriculture workers le ..

54 seconds ago

Motorway sections closed due to dense fog

4 minutes ago

India's Citizenship Amendment Act explicitly promo ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow, Tallinn Should Communicate as Equal Partne ..

4 minutes ago

Steps for welfare of prisons department underway: ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.