Punjab Food Authority issues warning notices to 40 sugar mills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has issued warning notices to 40 sugar mills for improvement during a province-wide inspection operation of mills before start of the crushing season.

The purpose of the operation was ensuring the food safety measures and standards along with the provision of safe food in the market as per the food act.

Following the vision of Punjab government, the grand operation of PFA is being continued against adulterators and counterfeiters to make Punjab adulteration-free food province.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said this adding that the food safety teams of the authority visited 41 sugar mills in Punjab amongst one was found closed.

According to the statistics of inspection drive, the food safety teams had examined 19 mills in Lahore Zone, nine in Rawalpindi Zone and 13 sugar mills in South Punjab.

The director general said that PFA warned 40 mills, asking them to improve the hygienic condition and remove the minor issues.

The purpose of the checking was to ensure the sugar manufacturing process as per the hygiene principles, as well as to make sure the implementation of food regulations.

The provincial food regulatory body would take strict action against the violators of the PFA act.