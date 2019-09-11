UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Issues Warning To 27 Dairy Units In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:42 PM

Punjab Food Authority issues warning to 27 dairy units in Punjab

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Wednesday fined two food business operators and served warning notices to 27 dairy production units across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Wednesday fined two food business operators and served warning notices to 27 dairy production units across Punjab.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA watchdog teams had inspected 30 production units, including 20 in Lahore zone, five in Rawalpindi, three in Muzaffargarh and two in Multan zone.

During the inspection, the PFA had collected 13 samples of dairy products and sent to laboratories. He said the PFA would share results of the laboratory report for public interest after completing the sampling campaign. He added the PFA would not be allowed any failed dairy units to sell their products in market.

Muhammad Usman said that the authority was checking all food items/ products according to annual sampling schedule for 2019.

