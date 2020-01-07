UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Nabs Fake Food Safety Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:19 PM

Punjab Food Authority nabs fake Food Safety Officer

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday caught a man impersonating a Food Safety Officer (FSO) and handed him over to police, who also registered an FIR against him in a police station of Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday caught a man impersonating a Food Safety Officer (FSO) and handed him over to police, who also registered an FIR against him in a police station of Faisalabad.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon told media here that on a tip-off, the vigilance cell of the PFA conducted a special operation against Zahid Ali who was parading himself as an FSO to mint money from small food business operators in the name of reputed organization PFA. The imposter minted money from many food business operators in Lahore and Faisalabad. He said that PFA has also recovered a fake service card, a challan form and a notice book from his custody during the raid.

The PFA Director General also appreciated the PFA team for conducting a successful operation and said the PFA was vigilantly monitoring the suspicious activities of its employees to avoid such incidents and to eradicate food adulteration from Punjab.

He appealed to general public to report any suspicious activities related to food adulteration and unhygienic food points on PFA Facebook Page and Toll-Free number 0800-80500, assuring that all the information received would be kept strictly confidential to protect the privacy of informers.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Business Punjab Police Station Facebook Man Money FIR Media All From

Recent Stories

Justice (Retd) Fakhruddin Ebrahim: An irreparable ..

36 minutes ago

US Coast Guard to Commission Latest Fast-Response ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 07 Jan 2020

2 minutes ago

NAB Sukkur arrests Advisor's aide

2 minutes ago

Politicians besides establishment responsible for ..

10 minutes ago

Farmer killed in roof collapse in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.