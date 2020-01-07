Punjab Food Authority nabs fake Food Safety Officer

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday caught a man impersonating a Food Safety Officer (FSO) and handed him over to police, who also registered an FIR against him in a police station of Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday caught a man impersonating a Food Safety Officer (FSO) and handed him over to police, who also registered an FIR against him in a police station of Faisalabad.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon told media here that on a tip-off, the vigilance cell of the PFA conducted a special operation against Zahid Ali who was parading himself as an FSO to mint money from small food business operators in the name of reputed organization PFA. The imposter minted money from many food business operators in Lahore and Faisalabad. He said that PFA has also recovered a fake service card, a challan form and a notice book from his custody during the raid.

The PFA Director General also appreciated the PFA team for conducting a successful operation and said the PFA was vigilantly monitoring the suspicious activities of its employees to avoid such incidents and to eradicate food adulteration from Punjab.

He appealed to general public to report any suspicious activities related to food adulteration and unhygienic food points on PFA Facebook Page and Toll-Free number 0800-80500, assuring that all the information received would be kept strictly confidential to protect the privacy of informers.