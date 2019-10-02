UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Obstructs 5,000 Litres Adulterated Milk Supply

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:54 PM

Punjab Food Authority obstructs 5,000 litres adulterated milk supply

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday seized a tanker containing 5,000 litres of adulterated milk being supplied to the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday seized a tanker containing 5,000 litres of adulterated milk being supplied to the provincial capital.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman told media here that PFA also raided various milk sale points in the city and sealed a milk shop.

On a tip-off, PFA Dairy Safety Team impounded a milk tanker bearing registration No. TUB 579 at Shahdara entrance point of the city and recovered around 5,000 litres of chemically contaminated milk that was being supplied to Liaqat Milk Shop located at Outfall Road.

The provincial food regulatory body also took action against a shopkeeper and seized 1,500 litres of adulterated milk in a separate raid.

Muhammad Usman said that PFA had seized more than 100,000 litres of adulterated milk in a week.

Meanwhile, three members of PFA were seriously injured in a firing incident during a raid against milk adulterators in Sahiwal.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Punjab Road Sale Media Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

24 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

41 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

56 minutes ago

Top US Sanctions Enforcer Mandelker to Leave Trump ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch companies keen to invest in Pakistan: Envoy

2 minutes ago

Earthquake rehabilitation activities to be made av ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.