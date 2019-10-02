Punjab Food Authority obstructs 5,000 litres adulterated milk supply

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday seized a tanker containing 5,000 litres of adulterated milk being supplied to the provincial capital

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman told media here that PFA also raided various milk sale points in the city and sealed a milk shop.

On a tip-off, PFA Dairy Safety Team impounded a milk tanker bearing registration No. TUB 579 at Shahdara entrance point of the city and recovered around 5,000 litres of chemically contaminated milk that was being supplied to Liaqat Milk Shop located at Outfall Road.

The provincial food regulatory body also took action against a shopkeeper and seized 1,500 litres of adulterated milk in a separate raid.

Muhammad Usman said that PFA had seized more than 100,000 litres of adulterated milk in a week.

Meanwhile, three members of PFA were seriously injured in a firing incident during a raid against milk adulterators in Sahiwal.