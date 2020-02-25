Punjab Food Authority (PFA) closes fake milk centre in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday closed down a unit where thousands of litres of milk was prepared on daily basis

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) Tuesday closed down a unit where thousands of litres of milk was prepared on daily basis.

According to PFA sources, Deputy Director Operations Habib Rasheed, along with his team, conducted a raid at a unit in Madrasa police precincts and seized chemicals and 5,000-litre fake loose milk.

Later, the milk was discarded by the raiding party.

However, those involved in the process of preparing fake milk fled the scene.