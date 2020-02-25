UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Closes Fake Milk Centre In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) closes fake milk centre in Bahawalpur

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday closed down a unit where thousands of litres of milk was prepared on daily basis

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) Tuesday closed down a unit where thousands of litres of milk was prepared on daily basis.

According to PFA sources, Deputy Director Operations Habib Rasheed, along with his team, conducted a raid at a unit in Madrasa police precincts and seized chemicals and 5,000-litre fake loose milk.

Later, the milk was discarded by the raiding party.

However, those involved in the process of preparing fake milk fled the scene.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

