Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discards 4,600-litre tainted milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued a crackdown on adulterated milk in different parts of the city for the second consecutive day and discarded 4,600 litres of tainted milk.

The food authority also shut down 24 food points and served notices on more than 200 food businesses for bringing improvement as per the PFA Act.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the dairy safety teams inspected 17,500-litre milk by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the city.

During the inspection, teams discarded 115 maunds of milk being transported through different vehicles. He said that the PFA discarded the adulterated milk after contamination of water, hazardous powder and other chemicals were proved.

The PFA Gujranwala team sealed Babu Gee Super Store for selling expired food items, not paying fine amount and selling loose spices.

A team of PFA Mandi Bahauddin raided Blund Dye Food Colour industry and sealed it for not using filtered water, not mentioning expiry date and preserving food at foot level.

In Narowal, Iqbal Salt Unit was sealed over contamination in red chilli was proved and poor cleanliness arrangements were witnessed at the unit.

Shahzad Beef Shop was sealed for not adopting cone slaughtering system, not covering meat properly and the sewerage system.

In Sargodha, the PFA teams sealed Punjab Chicken Shop over unhygienic conditions.

The teams also shut down Naveed Karyana Store and Golden Brand Spices for selling hazardous spices and non-compliance of instructions.

In another raid, the authority closed down Aziz Khoya unit for producing adulterated commodity.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams sealed five karyana stores over adulteration, worst condition of hygiene and selling tainted spices.

A PFA team also raided Al-Farooq Food Cafe and sealed for using rancid oil, not having medical certificates and poor cleanliness arrangements.

The PFA Layyah team sealed Al-Rafiq Foods over violation of labeling rules, selling spurious tea leaves and doing business without getting a food licence.

Al-Hussain Soda Water factory was sealed by the PFA for misbranding and failing to produce a record.

The PFA Bahawalnagar team closed down Maqsood & Farhan Desi Ghee shop over failure of their food samples in a laboratory test, an abundance of insects and unhygienic conditions. Two milk shops were sealed for selling tainted milk in Bahawalpur. Three sweets shops were sealed for using substandard ingredients, the presence of washroom in production area, artificial sweeteners and other violations.