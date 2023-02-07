Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discards 600 liter adulterated milk

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 600 liter spurious and adulterated milk in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs.138,000 on the accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 600 liter spurious and adulterated milk in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs.138,000 on the accused.

PFA spokesman said here on Tuesday that PFA teams checked 111 vehicles carrying milk to supply it to the various milk shops early in the morning and found adulterated and spurious milk in 8 vehicles.

Therefore, the PFA teams confiscated more than 600 liter spurious and adulterated milk which was later on discarded.

The accused were imposed a fine of Rs 32000 whereas more action against them was under progress.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams checked milk shops and eatery points and imposed a total fine of Rs.106,000 on 13 shopkeepers on charges of selling adulterated milk and unhygienic food items, he added.