Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Discards Unwholesome Meat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded around 800 kilogram unwholesome meat during a raid on a beef shop in Jameel Town, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded around 800 kilogram unwholesome meat during a raid on a beef shop in Jameel Town, here on Monday.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that acting on the tip-off, a raid was conducted and caught a butcher red-handed with a huge quantity of emaciated animal meat. The animal was affected by anaemia diseases.

He said the raiding team observed the presence of stale meat in freezers, an unhygienic working environment and violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations during the raid.

Muddassir said the use of stale or sick meat was not fit for human consumptionwhich causes health problems. He warned butchers and meat companies to sellmeat of healthy animals, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

