Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposes of 12,105 litre tainted milk in Lahore, Jehlum, RYK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) continued its province-wide operation against milk adulteration mafia and disposed of 12,105 litres of contaminated milk in three districts including Lahore, Jhelum and Raheem Yar Khan.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik, dairy safety teams placed screening pickets at the entry and exit points of different districts as well as inspected dairy shops.

The authority disposed of 10,000 litres of adulterated milk in Lahore, 700 litres of unwholesome milk in Raheem Yar Khan and 1,405 litres of impure milk in Jhelum. While PFA's dairy safety teams placed pickets in different areas of Lahore including Gajjumata, Ada Plot, Babu Sabu Interchange, Ravi Toll Plaza, Saggian Bridge and Sundar Multan Road.

The director general said that the quality of thousands of litres of milk was examined by modern lactoscan machines and discarded 302 maunds of milk after proving contamination of polluted water, urea and hazardous ingredients in the milk.

He said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk. He added that the use of tainted milk posed a threat to users' health.

He further said that milk carrier vehicles were being checked on a daily basis across the city. The director general requested people to pay a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200ml raw milk to get it tested free of cost.