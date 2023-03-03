UrduPoint.com

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Disposes Of 12,105 Litre Tainted Milk In Lahore, Jehlum, RYK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposes of 12,105 litre tainted milk in Lahore, Jehlum, RYK

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its province-wide operation against milk adulteration mafia and disposed of 12,105 litres of contaminated milk in three districts including Lahore, Jhelum and Raheem Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) continued its province-wide operation against milk adulteration mafia and disposed of 12,105 litres of contaminated milk in three districts including Lahore, Jhelum and Raheem Yar Khan.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik, dairy safety teams placed screening pickets at the entry and exit points of different districts as well as inspected dairy shops.

The authority disposed of 10,000 litres of adulterated milk in Lahore, 700 litres of unwholesome milk in Raheem Yar Khan and 1,405 litres of impure milk in Jhelum. While PFA's dairy safety teams placed pickets in different areas of Lahore including Gajjumata, Ada Plot, Babu Sabu Interchange, Ravi Toll Plaza, Saggian Bridge and Sundar Multan Road.

The director general said that the quality of thousands of litres of milk was examined by modern lactoscan machines and discarded 302 maunds of milk after proving contamination of polluted water, urea and hazardous ingredients in the milk.

He said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk. He added that the use of tainted milk posed a threat to users' health.

He further said that milk carrier vehicles were being checked on a daily basis across the city. The director general requested people to pay a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200ml raw milk to get it tested free of cost.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Punjab Water Malik Riaz Visit Vehicles Road Jhelum (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Quad Countries Oppose Any Unilateral Actions in So ..

Quad Countries Oppose Any Unilateral Actions in South, East China Seas - Joint S ..

11 minutes ago
 Court awards rigorous imprisonment to lady drugs s ..

Court awards rigorous imprisonment to lady drugs smuggler

11 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Still Committed to 'N ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Still Committed to 'No Money to Ukraine'

11 minutes ago
 Amazon Halts Development of Second Company Headqua ..

Amazon Halts Development of Second Company Headquarters Amid Layoffs - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Indiscriminate action against WASA defaulters to c ..

Indiscriminate action against WASA defaulters to continue

9 minutes ago
 PTI-led government stopped the initiation of HESCO ..

PTI-led government stopped the initiation of HESCO during last four years:Federa ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.