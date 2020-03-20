UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Disposes Of 280 Litre Adulterated Milk

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:47 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposes of 280 litre adulterated milk

Dairy teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 280 litres of milk adulterated by urea and water and with less LR value

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Dairy teams of Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed of 280 litres of milk adulterated by urea and water and with less LR value.

The team checked 70 vehicles carrying milk at NLC bypass by closing entry and exist point on Friday.

Samples of 10,263 litre milk were examined out of whom 280 litre was found adulterared whereas samples were failed of eight vehicles of total 70.

Urea and water were mixed in the milk with less value of LR.

Likewise, dairy teams checked 1640 litres milk in Lodhran and DG Khan too as daily SoP.

Adulterated milk weakens kids bone, said a press releases issued here on Friday.

