Punjab Food Authority (PFA) eliminates vegetables grown irrigated with sewage water

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) eliminated vegetables, grown at an area three kanals and irrigated by sewerage and industrial waste water, here on Wednesday.

The operation led by director operation south namely Shehzad Khan Magassi, was conducted near Railway road.

According to PFA, the vegetables, irrigated with sewage and industrial waste were injurious and cause havoc with human lives. Such sort of water could only be used for decorative plants, boombo, flowering plants etc. He urged masses to identify vegetable fields, being irrigated with sewage water. The PFA team disposed off the vegetables by ploughed the field.