UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Eliminates Vegetables Grown Irrigated With Sewage Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:13 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) eliminates vegetables grown irrigated with sewage water

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) eliminated vegetables, grown at an area three kanals and irrigated by sewerage and industrial waste water, here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) eliminated vegetables, grown at an area three kanals and irrigated by sewerage and industrial waste water, here on Wednesday.

The operation led by director operation south namely Shehzad Khan Magassi, was conducted near Railway road.

According to PFA, the vegetables, irrigated with sewage and industrial waste were injurious and cause havoc with human lives. Such sort of water could only be used for decorative plants, boombo, flowering plants etc. He urged masses to identify vegetable fields, being irrigated with sewage water. The PFA team disposed off the vegetables by ploughed the field.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Road

Recent Stories

Houbara Fund becoming &quot;pioneering global mode ..

12 minutes ago

Thailand Registers 30 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Dea ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi-led Coalition Conducts 26 Air Raids on Yemen ..

5 minutes ago

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead ..

5 minutes ago

Rs.176. 8 million distributed among 13872 women un ..

5 minutes ago

EU to Set Up Task Force to Coordinate Military Ass ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.