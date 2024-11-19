Punjab Food Authority (PFA) fines nine food outlets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams led by Director General Food Authority, Asim Javed, inspected 28 prominent food points, including renowned bakeries in the city area. As a result, fines amounting to Rs. 137,000 were imposed on 9 outlets for violations.

The action was taken against establishments for non-compliance with regulations and poor hygiene standards. The 9 penalized food outlets failed to adhere to previous directives. Critical shortcomings such as the absence of mandatory records, employee medical certifications, and training certificates were also identified.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Asim Javed emphasized the importance of adhering to Punjab Food Authority's guidelines for those involved in the food business. He stated, "No leniency will be shown towards those engaging in food adulteration or fraudulent practices. Strict monitoring of food preparation processes and ingredient usage is being carried out." He reiterated the authority’s top priority is the complete eradication of health-threatening businesses in Punjab, with teams conducting field inspections round the clock.