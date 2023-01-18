Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposes fine over sale of poor quality food items

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed a fine of Rs.254,000 on various shopkeepers over sale of poor quality, unhygienic and adulterated food items

PFA spokesman said here on Wednesday that authority teams checked more than 80 shops and found sale of poor quality, unhygienic and adulterated food items at various shops.

PFA spokesman said here on Wednesday that authority teams checked more than 80 shops and found sale of poor quality, unhygienic and adulterated food items at various shops.

Therefore, the PFA teams imposed a total fine of Rs.254,000 on the accused shopkeepers and issued them notices.

The teams also seized 58 liter beverage, 48 liter substandard edible oil and 12 kilograms expired items from these shops which were later on discarded, he added.

