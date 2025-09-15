Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Launches Phase 2 Of School Nutrition Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:12 PM
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has formally launched Phase 2 of School Nutrition Program at GPS Junior Model School, Rowaz Garden, here on Monday
The inauguration was performed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid along with the Deputy Secretary of the School education Department. More than 200 children were provided with healthy lunch boxes.
On the occasion, DG PFA said that the School Nutrition Program is a unique initiative of international standards aimed at protecting children from malnutrition and promoting a healthier generation. He said that in Phase 1, lunch boxes contained fortified bread, milk and dry fruits. In Phase 2, lunch boxes have been enriched with milk, fruits, eggs, and balanced meals to ensure better dietary diversity.
The DG highlighted alarming nutrition indicators, stating that 40 percent of children are stunted, 28 percent wasted and 30 percent under height for their age. According to the National Nutrition Survey, 25 percent of children are zinc deficient while 30 percent suffer from iron deficiency.
He said that nutritious food, coupled with vitamins and minerals is essential to strengthen the immune system. Exercise and walking must also be made part of daily routine to combat diseases. He said that the program will soon be expanded across Punjab covering more schools to safeguard every child from nutritional deficiencies. Parents, teachers and children are being educated about healthy diets, while Nutrition Ambassadors will be appointed in schools to promote awareness.
The DG PFA further stated that children should eat milk, yogurt, butter, vegetables, fruits, meat and pulses instead of junk food such as shawarma, burgers and pizza. He said that negligence in nutrition not only hampers height but also mental growth of children. He acknowledged that the role of Punjab government, officers and staff in making the program successful, stating that today’s healthy children are the hope for a brighter tomorrow.
