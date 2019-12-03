UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Seal Three Food Outlets In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:45 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seal three food outlets in Multan

Three food outlets were sealed on charges of presence of 'unidentified mixtures' and pests by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) -:Three food outlets were sealed on charges of presence of 'unidentified mixtures' and pests by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here on Tuesday.

According to official sources,teams of Punjab Food Authority visited some food outlets across the Multan division and sealed three shops-- Nirala Sweets,Bilal Rewari Sweets and Kashif Bakers.

DG PFA Irfan Memon in a statement informed that the teams,in other inspections imposed over 50,000 rupees fines on various shops on the charges of poor cleanliness.

He added that Rs 10,000 fine was imposed on Pak Bakers in Multan.

Similarly,Qureshi Sweets and another two shops in Vehari were also fined over poor cleanliness.PFA teams destroyed 20 kg butter, sweets, and other substandard eatables during the inspections.

"Nobody would be allowed to play havoc with the lives of public",said DG Irfan Memon,adding that Punjab Food Authority was committed to ensure quality of all eatables in public health interest.

