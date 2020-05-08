UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Seals Five Food Points

Fri 08th May 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) safety teams have sealed five food points on charges of adulteration, use of substandard material and poor cleanliness arrangements on the premises.

The teams also imposed Rs 82,500 fine on several other food outlets over violation of the health safety laws.

The teams sealed Saleem milk shop, Ali Raza milk shop and Al-Wahab milk shop for adulteration, lack of medical check-up of workers and poor cleanliness arrangements. They also sealed Saleem Pan Shop and Subhan Bakery.

The teams also discarded 315-litre adulterated milk and 1,012 packets of Gutka.

More Stories From Pakistan

