UrduPoint.com

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Seals Four Spice Grinding Units

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seals four spice grinding units

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams took action against 12 spice grinding units during the current week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams took action against 12 spice grinding units during the current week.

A spokesperson for PFA said on Thursday that four production units were sealed over poor sanitation arrangements and adulteration. The team imposed a fine of Rs35,000 on two others.

Two grinding machines, 1,000-kg mixed spices and 680kg celery (Ajwain) power was confiscated by the teams.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Fine

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakist ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to ..

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to achieve government plans and ..

48 minutes ago
 Over 400,00 children to be administered polio drop ..

Over 400,00 children to be administered polio drops next week: DC Islamabad

17 minutes ago
 White House Plans to Narrow Down Executive Order o ..

White House Plans to Narrow Down Executive Order on Investment in China - Report ..

17 minutes ago
 President, of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) c ..

President, of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief to address lawyers' conve ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.