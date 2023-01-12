Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Seals Four Spice Grinding Units
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams took action against 12 spice grinding units during the current week
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams took action against 12 spice grinding units during the current week.
A spokesperson for PFA said on Thursday that four production units were sealed over poor sanitation arrangements and adulteration. The team imposed a fine of Rs35,000 on two others.
Two grinding machines, 1,000-kg mixed spices and 680kg celery (Ajwain) power was confiscated by the teams.