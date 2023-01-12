Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seals four spice grinding units

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams took action against 12 spice grinding units during the current week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams took action against 12 spice grinding units during the current week.

A spokesperson for PFA said on Thursday that four production units were sealed over poor sanitation arrangements and adulteration. The team imposed a fine of Rs35,000 on two others.

Two grinding machines, 1,000-kg mixed spices and 680kg celery (Ajwain) power was confiscated by the teams.