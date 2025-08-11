Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Seals Meat Shops
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 07:45 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted an operation on Aminpur and Jaranwala roads and sealed two meat shops in addition to imposing fines of Rs.150,000
The accused were also arrested after registering case while 105 kilograms (kg) substandard meat and 20 kg fungus-infested beef trotters were seized from the spot.
A PFA spokesman said here on Monday that PFA teams conducted inspections which revealed poor hygiene at two meat shops, an abundance of insects, the lack of mandatory records and absence of employee medical and training certificates.
He said that the butchers had stored fresh and expired fungus-infected meat together while temperature of meat storage racks failed to meet prescribed standards. A senior veterinary specialist after thorough examination declared the meat unfit for human consumption. Consequently, the PFA team sealed the both shops and imposed a fine of Rs.150,000 in addition to arresting the accused and registering a case.
He warned that consumption of substandard and unhygienic meat can lead to dangerous diseases. The PFA has adopted zero-tolerance policy against those selling illness in the name of food.
