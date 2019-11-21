Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seals nine food points in South Pujab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed nine food points, including an ice factory and sweets units, over poor cleanliness and unhygienic items in South Punjab.

In the city, teams sealed Shahid Canteen, Waseem Egg Store for selling expired meat and rotten eggs, said DG PFA Capt (rtd) Muhammad Usman in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Similarly, Sher Khan Sweets and Amjad Sugarcane production unit were sealed in Muzaffargarh while Mujahid Khoya Unit and Afzal Soup & Foods were sealed in Bahawal Nagar.

The teams also sealed Maqsood Karyana store in DG Khan over violation of warning.

The teams disposed off 1,213 litres milk, 49 litres oil and others items besides imposing Rs 202,500 fine on them.