Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seals oil manufacturing unit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :On the directions of Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Irfan Meman, food safety team during crackdown sealed a unit involved in manufacturing poor quality cooking oil from animals waste.

According to official source here on Wednesday, the team raided at feet rendering unit at Narrwala Road and found it manufacturing cooking oil from waste of animals.The team sealed the unit and seized 7000 kgs raw material, 587 liters oil and dumped the same.