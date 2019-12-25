UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Seized 12,000kgs Substandard Chocolates, Chips

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:56 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 12,000kgs substandard chocolates, chips

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team has raided a production unit of Lottee Kolson on Kasur road and confiscated 12,000kgs unwholesome chocolates and snacks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team has raided a production unit of Lottee Kolson on Kasur road and confiscated 12,000kgs unwholesome chocolates and snacks.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon here on Wednesday said that the authority took action against the company for not mentioning the manufacturing date on products and failing to produce a record.

While, chocolates and chips were preserved in the open storage area for packing purpose without taking any preventative measures, he said, adding that as per PFA Food Act it was compulsory for any food business operator to discard the expired edibles instead of storing these.

Memon said that the Punjab Food Authority was impartially dealing with all food business operators (FBOs) and its action would continue against violators without any discrimination.

He said that detailed guidelines had available on the PFA website for FBOs' guidance. He directed all food business operators and manufacturing companies to follow the rules and regulations along with ensuring the manufacturing process as per the hygiene principles which defined in the Food Act.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Company Road Kasur All

Recent Stories

Fans, colleagues send love messages to Iqra Aziz, ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 49 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

4 minutes ago

Associated Press of Pakistan set to expand its new ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak cuts cake on Qua ..

4 minutes ago

Birth Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Ji ..

4 minutes ago

Nazarbayev Calls Putin 'Effective Negotiator' Who ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.