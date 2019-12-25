Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 12,000kgs substandard chocolates, chips

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team has raided a production unit of Lottee Kolson on Kasur road and confiscated 12,000kgs unwholesome chocolates and snacks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team has raided a production unit of Lottee Kolson on Kasur road and confiscated 12,000kgs unwholesome chocolates and snacks.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon here on Wednesday said that the authority took action against the company for not mentioning the manufacturing date on products and failing to produce a record.

While, chocolates and chips were preserved in the open storage area for packing purpose without taking any preventative measures, he said, adding that as per PFA Food Act it was compulsory for any food business operator to discard the expired edibles instead of storing these.

Memon said that the Punjab Food Authority was impartially dealing with all food business operators (FBOs) and its action would continue against violators without any discrimination.

He said that detailed guidelines had available on the PFA website for FBOs' guidance. He directed all food business operators and manufacturing companies to follow the rules and regulations along with ensuring the manufacturing process as per the hygiene principles which defined in the Food Act.