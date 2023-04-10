Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stops production of snacks unit

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team has raided a snack manufacturing unit on Peco Road Liaqatabad and stopped its production by imposing an emergency prohibition order.

The PFA spokesperson told media here on Monday that the authority took action against a 'nimko' unit for reusing oil to fry nimko (snacks), open sewerage in the production area, poor cleanliness arrangements and preserved ready-to-eat products on the floor's surface.

He added that food business operator also failed to present the oil and raw material record to the raiding team.

He mentioned that use of substandard ingredients in food preparation caused health problems for consumers, adding that violation of PFA rules in food preparation was an offense.