Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to start sampling of poultry products to check quality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has announced to start a campaign of sampling of frozen poultry and meat products from the next month to check their quality.

In this connection, the authority released a notification to manufacturers/companies to contact with the PFA till November 15, otherwise, the authority would be authorised to collect samples independently as per the Standard Operating Procedures.

This campaign would be a part of the annual sampling schedule.

For this purpose, PFA Director General Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman directed officials to complete their arrangements before starting the campaign.

The campaign will continue till November 28.