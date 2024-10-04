Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee factory in Jhang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Punjab food Authority, in collaboration with local police, raided an illegal factory on Shahid Shaheed Road, Jhang, with a large-scale operation producing counterfeit ghee using harmful animals' fats.

The operation, led by the Punjab Food Authority, resulted in the arrest of factory owner Rizwan Muhsin Baloch and the seizure of over 200 cans of fat (Charbi) and equipment and materials used in manufacturing bogus ghee.

Authorities have registered a case against the factory owner and launched further investigation.

