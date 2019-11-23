Punjab Food Authority recovers 1190kg adulterated tea leaves

Punjab Food Authority has sealed a tea store for selling adulterated tea-leaves while carrying out an operation in the walled city here on Saturday

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that acting on a tip-off, the PFA team conducted a raid on Haider Tea Store in the vicinity of Delhi Gate near Haveli Mian Sultan and recovered 1,190kg loose adulterated tea-leaves on the spot.

He said that the team not only confiscated a huge quantity of tea-leaves but also witnessed the use of chemically contaminated bags, an abundance of insects, wrong labelling on products, poor storage system and worst condition of hygiene.

Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates.

PFA Chairman Umer Tanvir Butt said: "The utmost priority of the Punjab Food Authority is to ensure the provision of whole food products that's entirely free from any adulteration." He said that the authority would continue its activities against adulteration mafia without any discrimination in Punjab.