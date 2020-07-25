UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Recovers Unhygienic Meat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:41 PM

Punjab Food Authority recovers unhygienic meat

In a joint operation of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and Livestock Department, three-and-a-half maunds of unhygienic meat was recovered here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :In a joint operation of the Punjab food Authority (PFA) and Livestock Department, three-and-a-half maunds of unhygienic meat was recovered here on Saturday.

A meat safety team of the PFA, along with Livestock deputy director and the police, launched an operation against unhygienic meat sellers in the district.

The team recovered three and a half maunds of unhealthy and smelly meat from four beef shops in Satellite Town. A case has been registered against the sellers with Satellite Town police station, and four accused persons were taken into custody.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station From

Recent Stories

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

22 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

48 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 52,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmen ..

1 hour ago

Federal Youth Authority launches Young Economist P ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives a phone call from Pre ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.