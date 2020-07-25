Punjab Food Authority recovers unhygienic meat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :In a joint operation of the Punjab food Authority (PFA) and Livestock Department, three-and-a-half maunds of unhygienic meat was recovered here on Saturday.

A meat safety team of the PFA, along with Livestock deputy director and the police, launched an operation against unhygienic meat sellers in the district.

The team recovered three and a half maunds of unhealthy and smelly meat from four beef shops in Satellite Town. A case has been registered against the sellers with Satellite Town police station, and four accused persons were taken into custody.