Punjab Food Authority seal two outlets, impose fine of Rs 82,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets Friday inspected various sites and sealed two outlets over failure to meet hygiene working environment and for selling 'gutka' illegally.

According to a spokesman, PFA teams during routine checking sealed Sami Bakers for selling expired products, and closed down Shouket Store for selling 'gutka' which is injurious to health and causes mouth cancer and other diseases.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 82,000 to various outlets while notices were issued to 197 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.