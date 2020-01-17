UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Seal Two Outlets, Impose Fine Of Rs 82,000

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Punjab Food Authority seal two outlets, impose fine of Rs 82,000

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets Friday inspected various sites and sealed two outlets over failure to meet hygiene working environment and for selling 'gutka' illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets Friday inspected various sites and sealed two outlets over failure to meet hygiene working environment and for selling 'gutka' illegally.

According to a spokesman, PFA teams during routine checking sealed Sami Bakers for selling expired products, and closed down Shouket Store for selling 'gutka' which is injurious to health and causes mouth cancer and other diseases.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 82,000 to various outlets while notices were issued to 197 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Cancer

Recent Stories

Unscheduled power load shedding, low gas pressure ..

2 minutes ago

'New Hajj Policy' on the cards: Minister

2 minutes ago

IFJ Issues Statement Supporting Iranian Journalist ..

2 minutes ago

E-2D Airplane Tests Gerald Ford Carrier's Electrom ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish President Erdogan Says LNA's Haftar Unreli ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow Does Not Rule Out Contacts With Haftar on S ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.