Punjab Food Authority seals 10 food points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :During the ongoing operation, PFA's enforcement teams have closed down 10 food points including one in Rawalpindi, three in South Zone and two each in Sargodha, Faisalabad and Gujranwala division.

The authority sealed all food businesses on account of adulteration, substandard production and unhygienic conditions.

According to details, the provincial food regulatory body under the supervision of its Director General Irfan Memon was carried out a grand operation against unhygienic food points in the Rawalpindi, sealed one and issued warning notices to 13 eateries for violating regulations.The operation was continued 10 hours long, while food safety teams had inspected 17 food production units.

DG Irfan Memon along with team raided Butt Karahi and sealed it over the presence of expired food items, poor storage system, an abundance of insects, worst condition of hygiene and for using loose spices in the preparation of food dishes.

The PFA slapped fine on Bom Bom Hot Spicy, Khabar Darbar restaurant and Hot & Chilli over non-compliance of instructions.

Meanwhile, the authority had issued warning notices for improvement to 13 food business operators including Habibi restaurant and Savour foods.

The PFA teams closed down sealed Ajwa Super Store in Layyah and Al-Rehman Bakers in Raheem Yar Khan due to expired ingredients, doing business without medicals, poor storage system, an abundance of insects and the worst condition of hygiene.

A team of PFA raided Zakhi Paan shop and sealed it for selling gutka and failing to meet hygienic working environment in South Punjab.

In Gujranwala, the teams shut down Rana Ghafoor cold store for preserving food at foot level and poor storage system. A team of PFA also closed down Narrowal Public school's canteen due to selling carbonated drinks, stinky environment and non-compliance of instructions.

Moreover, PFA had penalized six FBOs with Rs 99000 fine, discarded a huge quantity of unwholesome food besides serving warning notices to 119 shopkeepers.