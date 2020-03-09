UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Seals 10 Food Points

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:10 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals 10 food points

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in an operation across the province against adulteration has sealed 10 food points and penalized more than 50 food business operators with Rs 576,500 cumulative fine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in an operation across the province against adulteration has sealed 10 food points and penalized more than 50 food business operators with Rs 576,500 cumulative fine.

This was informed by PFA Director General Irfan Memon here on Monday. As per details, PFA Gujranwala team sealed two poultry shops due to using non-food graded drums for slaughtering chickens, not adopting cone slaughtering system and not having medical certificates. PFA Wazirabad team closed down Saddiq Store and Mahboob Brothers merchant during raids for preserving food at foot level and not declaring a separate corner for expired items.

A team also sealed Imran Traders in Sialkot for selling substandard carbonated drinks and failing to produce receipts. The authority revered 3,393 litre drinks from the spot including 774 litre Coca-Cola, 828 litre sprite, 834 litre Mountain Dew, 126 litre 7 Up and 831 litre Mirinda. In another raid, the food team sealed Nayyab Khan Spices over proved contamination in spices and incomplete labelling.

PFA team also shut down Umer Hall Canteen of Bahauddin Zakariya University in Multan for using substandard milk, unhygienic meat and loose colours in the preparation of food dishes.

Apart from that, the team had witnessed open drains and accumulated water in the processing area. In DG Khan, a production unit of Sarani Sweets was sealed after recovering untraceable colours and for failing to meet food safety standards.

In Rawalpindi, food authority raided Sheikh Abdul Qayyum store and sealed it due to selling tainted spices.

The raiding team has confiscated 25kg mixed spices, 113kg chaat masala and 48kg substandard chilli. PFA Jhelum team shut down a food point over poor cleanliness arrangements and continues violation of laws.

PFA's enforcement teams also uprooted unhealthy vegetable crops in the provincial metropolis by ploughing on 120 Kanal land while carrying out an operation under the supervision of Director General Irfan Memon.

PFA authorities also discarded thousands of kilograms of toxic vegetables including cabbage, cauliflower and beetroot.

The DG said that the use of waste water to irrigate crops causes health diseases after adding itstoxic materials in the ready crops.

