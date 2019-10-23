Punjab Food Authority seals 10 food points in South Punjab

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 10 food points, including hotels, milk collection centres and sweet units, across the South Punjab

The teams sealed points over poor cleanliness and manufacturing unhygienic edible items.

In Multan, the teams sealed Shedun Mushtaq Hotel for using sub-standard meat and confiscated 250kg basin, 1,250kg spices, 100kg fish and 35kg chicken, said DG PFA Capt (rtd) Muhamamd Usman in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Similarly, Malik Abbas Collection Centre was sealed over violations of directions of the food authority, he said and added that a house was also raided in Bahawalnagar where contaminated milk was being prepared with harmful chemicals, oil and unwholesome material.

An FIR was lodge against owner of the house, he informed.

He stated that Marhaba and Rasheed Sweets had also been sealed over usage of substandard ingredient in Muzaffargarh.

Kalid ka Sohan Halwa and sweets was sealed in Lodhran owing to insect presence.

The DG said the PFA also launched a crackdown against different shops in DG Khan, he concluded.