Punjab Food Authority seals 11 restaurants, punish 9 food outlets with heavy fines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday conducted intensified inspection drive on food outlets situated on the motorway and highways. The food safety teams under the supervision of officials, visited several service areas and sealed 11 restaurants besides punishing nine food business operators with heavy fines.

During the drive, the PFA enforcement teams thoroughly examined kitchen, warehouse and storage area of hotels, restaurants, snack bars, tuck shops, cafes and marts.

Director General PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that Chicken Broast located at the Saul Mor Rest area and Silver Spoon were sealed for using rancid oil, loose spices and not complying with authority's instructions. In Bhera Sevice Area, teams shut down a famous fast food chain Gloria Jean's and Grill Restaurant due to using expired and already used food ingredients and poor storage.

The PFA teams also closed down Bismillah Dera, Handi & Green Lagoon Restaurant, Rahat Bakers, Soon Valley, Roz Restaurant and a tuck shop in the Kalarkhar Service area.

Muhammad Usman said that these food joints were sealed over an abundance of cockroaches and failure to meet hygienic working environment.

The provincial food regulatory body has imposed heavy penalty to Perfect Fine Dine In, Serenity Restaurant, Mart 24, Gourmet Sweets, Multani Dera, Khyber Pass Shinwari and two outlets of Rahat Bakers. The Director General PFA said that the fine was imposed on violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018. The Authority has also warned five food outlets, asking them to improve the hygienic condition, he told.