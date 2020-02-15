Punjab Food Authority seals 12 food points

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a province-wide grand operation to control adulteration in the food industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a province-wide grand operation to control adulteration in the food industry.

During the operation, the PFA sealed 12 food businesses including a famous sweets shop in Lahore on the charge of adulteration and poor cleanliness arrangements.

In a bid to ensure the food safety from production to consumption, PFA Director General Irfan Memon led the operation in the provincial metropolis while directors and deputy directors of the respective districts in their jurisdiction.

The DG PFA sealed the production unit of Fazal Sweets & Bakers on Katcha Jail Road for using substandard cream, cheese, prohibited loose colours and dirty oil.

Apart from, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates.

He said that rusty vessels were being used in the preparation of bakery items and sweets. In Samanabad, Kashmir Bakery Bread and New Kashmir Bakers were fined over non-compliance of instructions. The PFA DG further said that PFA imposed fine on Saleem Phayonia Walay located at Joy Shah and Gullu Sweets on Samsani Road.

He said that substandard food ingredients in the manufacturing of any edible items cause health issues for consumers.

He appealed to the citizens to inform PFA in case of witness of unhygienic food in their surroundings.

In South Region, the PFA closed down Zaitoon Bakers and Al-Noor Bakers in DG Khan for using substandard dough, doing business without a food license and poor cleanliness. The PFA also shut down three meat shops for using non-food graded drums and not adopting cone slaughtering system, as well as for failing to meet the hygienic working environment.

The PFA Bahawalnagar team raided Habib Mirch Masala unit and sealed it for failure its spices samples in tests and for not following the labelling rules.

In Chakwal, the authority raided Atta General Store and sealed it for selling expired cold drinks and other edible items. A team of PFA Faisalabad sealed Seems Fried Chicken & Burger and Fork and Knife food point for using rancid oil, poor storage area, the presence of rats and unhygienic conditions.

Similarly, PFA sealed Ali Fat Rendering Unit for extracting oilfrom animal filth and fat. Furthermore, Hassan Bakery wassealed in Jhang owing for using rotten eggs.